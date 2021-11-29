The Tracksuit Mafia Suits up on New Hawkeye Poster, Bro

The Tracksuit Mafia suits up in a new poster for Marvel’s Hawkye, bro. Now streaming on Disney+, the Marvel Studios series pits Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) against the tracksuit-garbed Russian street gang gunning for Ronin: the “ninja” who targeted the criminal underworld in Avengers: Endgame. That includes the Tracksuit Mafia bros and their leader Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) — a.k.a. Echo — behind the attempted black market auction theft of an artifact recovered from the wreckage of the Avengers compound destroyed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame. Get a new look at the “bro” baddies inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye run below, bro.

When his past as Ronin catches up to him in Hawkeye, retired Avenger Clint Barton has just one mission: make it home to his family in time for Christmas. To do it, he’ll have to take young archer Kate under his wing as the Hawkeyes take aim at the Tracksuit Mafia and other street-level enemies.

“That was actually why the Tracksuit Mafia are part of this particular series. We wanted to make sure that they weren’t going to come off in a way that seems completely silly and not threatening to our heroes,” Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran told SYFY WIRE about Hawkeye’s smaller-scale adventure after Endgame. “Clint has experienced events such as fighting off aliens and Thanos, [and now] he’s down to fighting Tracksuit Mafias.”

The six-episode Hawkye is “a little bit more of an intimate family story that feels like it’s connected yet still feels standalone,” said Tran. “He is stuck on a mission that he is trying to get out of, and these are the goons that he has to deal with. All he wants to do is get home to his family for Christmas for the holiday season.”

New episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye premiere Wednesdays on Disney+, bro.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

