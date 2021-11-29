Hawkeye: The Internet Can’t Get Enough of the Tracksuit Mafia

Hawkeye has finally introduced its first two episodes to the masses via Disney+, treating fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to one of the most faithful comic adaptations the franchise has seen. Based heavily on the classic Hawkeye run by Matt Fraction and David Aja, the series is quick to introduce the Tracksuit Mafia, one of the primary antagonists of the comic run. As you might suspect, not only are fans tickled the live-action show seems to be adapting the comic series pretty heavily, but they’re praising Marvel for an accurate presentation of one of the publisher’s most outlandish groups.

As it turns out, there was even a time when Fraction himself was supposed to suit up as a member of the street gang.

“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction shared. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”

Screaming

when i say i screamed when clint called the guys the tracksuit mafia and the guy who was over doing window stuff looked at me funny — toast / felix / kaeya ☆ 🍉 (@roygeniius) November 24, 2021

Long Live

I’m sorry but the flag smashers were annoying long live the tracksuit mafia Bro 💪🏻💪🏻 #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/3ULdV5iHyx — مشاعل🎥🎬 (@Mashael4991) November 24, 2021

Pure Absurdity

This should be impossible to mess up, but I’m glad the show commits to the pure absurdity of the tracksuit mafia. They absolutely nailed it! #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ch09V5B1yh — Jon 🌙🎃 (@blvze97) November 24, 2021

So Damn Funny

https://twitter.com/IizzieoIzen/status/1463440327990079492?s=20

Nailed It

bro, they nailed the Tracksuit Mafia, bro pic.twitter.com/3fA0StQUNT — janray (@juan_sicat) November 24, 2021

Cannot Wait

finally got around to watching the first 2 episodes of Hawkeye and i really enjoyed them, it’s hilarious, the Tracksuit mafia are so funny i just kept laughing at them, and Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic as Kate Bishop



so far so good, cannot wait for the rest of the show 🙂 — Luke (@qLxke_) November 24, 2021

Howling

https://twitter.com/Nature_Hoot/status/1463484691605073924?s=20

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

