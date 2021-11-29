Hawkeye: The Internet Can’t Get Enough of the Tracksuit Mafia

Hawkeye has finally introduced its first two episodes to the masses via Disney+, treating fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to one of the most faithful comic adaptations the franchise has seen. Based heavily on the classic Hawkeye run by Matt Fraction and David Aja, the series is quick to introduce the Tracksuit Mafia, one of the primary antagonists of the comic run. As you might suspect, not only are fans tickled the live-action show seems to be adapting the comic series pretty heavily, but they’re praising Marvel for an accurate presentation of one of the publisher’s most outlandish groups.
As it turns out, there was even a time when Fraction himself was supposed to suit up as a member of the street gang.
“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction shared. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”
The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.
