Marvel's Ironheart Adds Pulp Fiction Alum Paul Calderón

Production is currently underway on Marvel's Ironheart, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-exclusive series set to arrive on Disney+ next year. The series is expected to build out the world of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in some compelling ways, with what is already shaping up to be a compelling ensemble cast. On Tuesday, a new report revealed the latest actor to join that list — Pulp Fiction and Bosch alum Paul Calderón. Calderon has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role. An actor, writer, and director, Calderon's filmography also includes Fear the Walking Dead, This Is Us, and Bad Lieutenant.

Ironheart stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. She will first make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year.

Who is cast in Ironheart?

Ironheart also stars Anthony Ramos as The Hood, and Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles. Production on the series is currently underway. The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing, and Ryan Coogler's Proximity among the producers on the series. Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2023. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline