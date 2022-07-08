Marvel's Ironheart Set Photos Tease a White Castle Being Blown Up

Marvel Studios is getting ready for their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, with the studio expected to reveal some new information about their upcoming plans. But before that happens the studio is busy filming their upcoming Disney+ series like Loki season two and Ironheart. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Filming has been underway for about a month now and only a few set photos have been released from the series. Now, in a brand new batch of set photos, the series seems to be blowing up a White Castle.

Ironheart will star Thorne in the titular role, with Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana set to join the cast. The series is under the helm of Chinaka Hodge with Sam Bailey, and Angela Barnes directing episodes of the series. Ryan Coogler's production company, Proximity, will also serve as a producer. You can check check out the set photos here.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theater is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

The studio describes as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

