Marvel Fans Ecstatic Over The Hood's MCU Arrival
Parker Robbins is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, photos from the Atlanta-based set of Ironheart surfaced online, confirming Anthony Ramos would be portraying Robbins, the criminal kingpin-turned-sorcerer named The Hood. Even by MCU standards, The Hood is a rather obscure character from deep within the Marvel stable and yet, fans find themselves ecstatic over the character's live-action debut.
"We started shooting Marvel. Shit's fire," Ramos said in a livestream on his Instagram account last month. "Yesterday was my first day. It went well. Shit's about to be crazy."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Nailed It!
prevnext
They nailed The Hood(not hard but they avoided the urge to overdo it), and Riri’s Ironheart MK2 goes crazy. https://t.co/lWmaH8NSL0— You ate the whole damn salad which isn’t ladylike (@Jayleejnr) August 8, 2022
Way Cool
prevnext
When I saw "The Hood" trending, i thought maybe they were making an Arrow movie. But this is way cool, can't wait for Ironheart. https://t.co/cDqI9IKt9G— Gabriel David (@se7ensamurai) August 8, 2022
Goodies
prevnext
O THE HOOD?? Ironheart vai ser igual um prato de larica com tanta franquia e time q eles tão enfiando https://t.co/PUUaviU5h2— Carol • justice for Jonas of the Young Avengers (@tealisa_) August 8, 2022
Interested
prevnext
The Hood is the antagonist of Ironheart? I'm interested https://t.co/Xvsl5WmSR7— Wesley (@NessLee_PK) August 8, 2022
All Eyes
prevnext
Anthony Ramos is ‘The Hood’ in ‘IRONHEART’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/wl9K8hfD9w— Kyle – Impractical (@Impracticaltv) August 9, 2022
Can't Believe It
prevnext
Iron Heart is slowly becoming my 2nd anticpated MCU project, can't believe were actually getting The Hood. pic.twitter.com/qYQnh8tmWf— Giancarlo Osborn (@ZeroYear97) August 8, 2022
He Looks Great
0comments
Oh wow they’re actually doing the Hood. He looks great (even though it’s hard to mess up his design anyway) https://t.co/BqNDU9ZVwe— Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) August 8, 2022
*****
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th while Ironheart hits Disney+ next year.prev