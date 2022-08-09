Marvel Fans Ecstatic Over The Hood's MCU Arrival

Parker Robbins is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, photos from the Atlanta-based set of Ironheart surfaced online, confirming Anthony Ramos would be portraying Robbins, the criminal kingpin-turned-sorcerer named The Hood. Even by MCU standards, The Hood is a rather obscure character from deep within the Marvel stable and yet, fans find themselves ecstatic over the character's live-action debut.

"We started shooting Marvel. Shit's fire," Ramos said in a livestream on his Instagram account last month. "Yesterday was my first day. It went well. Shit's about to be crazy."

