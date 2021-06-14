Marvel Releases Loki Character Poster Featuring Miss Minutes

For all time. Always. Like clockwork, a new character poster for Marvel’s Loki features the Time Variance Authority mascot Miss Minutes (voice of Tara Strong). The cartoon clock introduces Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to the TVA when the God of Mischief escapes from the year 2012 using a stolen Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, veering off from the Sacred Timeline created by the all-knowing Time-Keepers. By stepping off his path with a stolen Infinity Stone, this “Variant” Loki created a Nexus event that, if left unchecked, Miss Minutes warns “could branch off into madness, leading to another multiversal war.”

“One thing I would say that’s so fun about it to me is that the show has a lot of British sensibilities and British comedy because that’s me,” Loki series director Kate Herron told Screen Rant about Miss Minutes and the animated introduction to the TVA. “But Michael Waldron, our writer, is from the south in America. And I feel Miss Minutes is him in a way, like just the way she talks.”

“And I think it’s so fun because initially, we have Miss Minutes [as] kind of our introduction to the TVA. She was almost like our Mr. DNA from Jurassic Park, in that she was explaining: who are the TVA? How does the world work? What are the rules? And I think that was fun in itself,” Herron added. “But then I think we found, as we were developing the stories more, we just kept wanting to bring her back and spend more time with her because she’s such fun.”

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Already a fan-favorite character brought to life by prolific voice-over actor Strong (The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans) Titmouse, Inc. (The Venture Bros., Marvel’s WandaVision), Miss Minutes is “really inspired by cartoons like Felix the Cat — and I suppose that really unique opportunity to film this Roger Rabbit-esque character that’s just interacting with all our actors,” Herron said. “It was really fun delving into her, and I’ve been really excited by how happy everyone is to see her. So yeah, we hope you enjoy more of Miss Minutes.”

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel’s Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

