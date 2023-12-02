Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Star Kathryn Hahn Shares Disney+ Series Excitement

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is coming up next year and Kathryn Hahn can't help but share her excitement. Collider caught up with the star to talk about her role in Tiny Beautiful Things. But, Hahn had to mention her big MCU return. There has been a lot of talk about the WandaVision spinoff lately. Marvel Studios just showed off the first looks at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on the recently-released steelbook for the landmark Disney+ show. Hahn told Collider that while she can't give anything away, there is tremendous excitement for people to see this project. Agatha was one of the biggest stars of that early Disney+ Marvel show era. A lot of fans have been clamoring for Scarlet Witch to return with her fellow spell-caster. Next year is going to be a big one for viewers that have missed Westview.

"I can't say anything, but I'm so excited! You know, it's interesting you say that because my whole experience with Marvel, starting with WandaVision and then Agatha – everyone talks about the machine of Marvel, but I've really felt like I've been in this amazing splinter circus that has felt so trusted and so off to the side."

"These two projects could not have been more different from each other and could not have asked more different things of me, but a part always takes a little something from you and also gives a little something to you," Hahn told the outlet. "So yes, of course, there was a call and response between the two of them because it's me, it's my life, it's my humanhood stepping from one to the other. I don't know if I could exactly say what it was, but she, of course, prepared me for the witch."

Agatha Has Some Hype To Live-Up To

Most actors who get involved in Marvel Studios productions know that there's a bit of pressure that comes with the territory. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries following after WandaVision would certainly qualify. It feels like Emma Caulfield understands that all too well. She told ComicBook.com about the challenges of this kind of series and keeping the MCU secrets within.

"Pain and all. I knew," Caulfield shared about her WandaVision press tour experience during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala. "I was like, 'Oh, they're going to hate me. Or they're going to hate you. I'll just pretend I didn't know anything.' There's always pressure with a Marvel show. Especially one where I still can't say anything." She added. "I think people are really going to like [Agatha]. Kathryn Hahn is ... She's so great. Working with her is... I just... [loss for words]."

More Information About Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

While a lot of the stars of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries haven't been able to speak about the show at all. This does not apply to Patti LuPone. She's talked to Entertainment Weekly about series details pretty recently. The legend dished on the character she's playing and the coven as a whole. It seems that Hahn will be joined by a bunch of popular stars like Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke and more. Check out what else LuPone had to say right here.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone told the outlet. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

