Agatha MCU Series Rumor Addresses Fan Complaints

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has a new rumor that indicates the series could address a major MCU fan complaint. On Twitter, @CanWeGetToast says that the Disney+ show will reveal how the general public learns about the Westview incident. The account says that the events of WandaVision were said to be an "Avengers Training Exercise" according to the federal government. Now, that makes a lot of sense for the MCU as a whole. But, even more importantly for some viewers, it shows these series building off of each other and following up on developments. Over the course of the last few years, there have been numerous events that have happened in shows and movies that do not get referenced in other projects.

Now, usually this is just due to the tight production timelines of each individual project and Marvel's secrecy. But, in Phase 4, people really started to keep track of all these different teases. Things like Tiamut's corpse in the ocean, (Referenced in She-Hulk, so at least it got a nod there!) Spider-Man wrecking the Statue of Liberty, (Now addressed in The Marvels and Ms. Marvel after some color-correction) and the Venom symbiote just hanging around the MCU are sore point for some fans. However, as demonstrated by this new rumors, things are beginning to come together more and more.

How Will The Bigger Picture Continue To Develop?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

As the MCU continues on the road to Avengers: Secret Wars, some of the puzzle pieces are beginning to come into place. In the same breath, there are some elements still waiting on the sideline to be revisited. (Stuff like the beacon Shang-Chi activated in his solo movie and Arishem the Judge just deliberating on whether to destroy Earth come to mind.) The more time that passes, the more these answers seem to tumble forward. You can expect the Multiverse story to move along in Deadpool 3 and Agatha revisits a Phase 4 favorite. So, the answers are coming. Kevin Feige teased more cohesion last year during an interview with Total Film.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase Four, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige told their outlet as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was about to premiere. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

What Else Will Happen In Agatha?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

There are more surprises in store when Agatha: Darkhold Diaries gets rolling in 2024. Collider recently spoke with Kathryn Hahn about the return of her MCU fan-favorite. A lot of the plot surrounding the WandaVision follow-up has been under wraps. But, the numerous title changes already have Marvel fans thinking and dreaming big. The casting of Joe Locke only ratchet up the desire for this series among hardcore Scarlet Witch fans. But, for now, all we can do is wait.

Hahn teased, "I can't say anything, but I'm so excited! You know, it's interesting you say that because my whole experience with Marvel, starting with WandaVision and then Agatha – everyone talks about the machine of Marvel, but I've really felt like I've been in this amazing splinter circus that has felt so trusted and so off to the side."

"These two projects could not have been more different from each other and could not have asked more different things of me, but a part always takes a little something from you and also gives a little something to you," she would continue. "So yes, of course, there was a call and response between the two of them because it's me, it's my life, it's my humanhood stepping from one to the other. I don't know if I could exactly say what it was, but she, of course, prepared me for the witch."

