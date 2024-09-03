Marvel’s Head of Television Confirms Nova Series Is in Development, Addresses MCU’s Cosmic Future

The cosmic corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon get a new hero in the form of Nova. Fans have been clamoring for Nova to debut in the MCU for years, with all signs pointing to it getting closer to fruition. The question of whether Nova is going to be a TV show or movie was answered earlier this year, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealing Nova will be a TV show. So now the waiting game begins, but there are some updates that Nova fans will be excited to hear about, and they come straight from one of the creatives at Marvel Studios.

ComicBook spoke to Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, for the upcoming release of Agatha All Along. When the topic of Nova came up, we learned Nova is in development. “So Nova’s in development right now. We are. But I will say we’re developing more than we make. This is part of the new Marvel,” Winderbaum revealed. “But we should talk about this because at Marvel everything has a spotlight on it and everyone gets super excited and we love Nova. And we want to get it right. But it’s in development. We got a few things in development and we’re not going to go on a show until we are happy with a pilot. Happy with the bible. So it is in development right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Marvel’s Nova star Richard Rider or Sam Alexander?

Marvel’s two Nova – Sam Alexander and Richard Rider

Richard Rider is the Nova that most fans are familiar with from the comics. Richard Rider rose to popularity in the ’90s as a member of the New Warriors, and has also been on several rosters of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel later introduced a young teen Nova named Sam Alexander, who starred in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man series. Both characters have a devoted fanbase, so the question will always come up of who will star in a Nova streaming series?

If the tease from Brad Winderbaum is true, we could be looking at both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander having a presence in Nova.

When asked how Marvel Studios is looking to approach cosmic themes on Disney+, Winderbaum replied, “I mean, I’ve been really inspired by what [Star] Trek has been doing over the last few years. I think their shows are incredible. That’s why we hired Terry [Matalas] to do Vision Quest with us. But the Nova that’s being developed right now, it’s an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn’t say too much.”

He added, “But it’s a great cast of characters that are in… It’s got shades of Trek, it’s got shades of Battlestar, but also has, it also feels like if you know those comics, you know how heated, let’s say, that Richard Rider kind of world can get, and it certainly embraces all of that.”

While a timeframe for Nova is not known, it is good news to hear that Nova is at the top of Marvel’s mind for future projects.