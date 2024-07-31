Kevin Feige Reveals Why Vision Series Showrunner Was Chosen

Marvel is bringing out a Vision series on Disney+ and Kevin Feige revealed why they chose one man for the job. Speaking to Inverse, the MCU architect explained why Terry Matalas was really the only person on the board to bring back Paul Bettany’s hero. Feige apparently saw Star Trek: Picard and was floored by the level that show was operating on. (Paramount+ saw one of their biggest wins with Picard and the MCU head man is a noted Star Trek obsessive.) When it comes to a character study the pushes into the future and recontextualizes the past, there aren’t many shows like Picard. For Vision, his absence has been felt since the finale of WandaVision. Hopefully, this new show provides an update on what the sythezoid’s been doing during his travels.

“That’s how I got to know him,” Feige explained. “It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don’t know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this.” This moment is also significant because it’s the first time that Marvel Studios itself has acknowledged the series the Internet has been calling Vision Quest. Bringing back Paul Bettany’s character makes a lot of sense, although some fans are already calling for Elizabeth Olsen to be back in the fold before reintroducing Vision. (With the other rumors about Tom King’s Vision run being partial inspiration, casting her as one of his robot family members sounds delightful.)

White Vision plays a big role in the MCU’s future.

Wonder Man Is Also Waiting In The Wings

Wonder Man is poised to be “extremely different.”

All this talk about Vision reminds fans that Wonder Man is coming. The Disney+ series recently wrapped filming and might even get a quick mention during next month’s D23 Expo. Just like this news about Paul Bettany returning, Kevin Feige acknowledged the Wonder Man series in a recent conversation with The Official Marvel Podcast before a formal unveiling. In the comics, these two characters have a long history. (There’s also a burgeoning love triangle between both men and Wanda Maximoff, if that’s your sort of thing!) Still, in an era where Marvel seems to be courting the kind of safety that can only come from the past, there are fresh ideas and angles to look forward to.

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige mused. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

