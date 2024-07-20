Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Nova Project Is a TV Show, Reveals Timeline for Release (Exclusive)

Despite several voyages into the Marvel cosmos and the introduction of the Nova Corps, the MCU still has yet to bring in one of Marvel’s biggest cosmic characters from the comics Richard Rider, aka Nova. That’s not to say that there haven’t been attempts to bring him into the universe, and there have been plenty of rumors in the past that he was on the way. ComicBook’s Brandon Davis recently received some clarity on Nova’s MCU future, as in an interview with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Feige confirmed that not only is a Nova project featuring Richard Rider in development, but it will be a TV series and will be happening in the next 3 to 4 years. Good news all around really, so perhaps we are finally on our way to seeing Rider make his MCU debut.

It’s Happening

In the interview, Davis asked what was happening with Nova. Feige said, “It’s happening, it’s coming together. Richard Rider, yep.” Then when it was asked whether this would be in a movie or show format, Feige said, “A show, yeah, yeah.” As for when the project is slated to actually hit the small screen, there’s still some time on that front, as Feige said, ” It’s three or four years out.”

It was previously learned that a Nova project was in development thanks to an interview with Marvel’s head of streaming, animation, and television Brad Winderbaum. “We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova,” Winderbaum said. “We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We’re more like a traditional studio now. We’re developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There’s always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day.”

Nova and The Guardians

At one point Nova was included in an early draft for Avengers: Infinity War, but despite great effort from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to fit him in, he wasn’t ultimately included. It was surprising though to see him not included in any of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, as the Nova Corps is included and interact with the Guardians quite a bit throughout. In an interview with James Gunn, Gunn explained why he never included Richard Rider in his iterations of the Nova Corps.

“Yeah, I never had Richard Rider in anything. He’s just too big of a character and he seemed too… I didn’t want to… From the beginning, when I came on board Guardians, I didn’t want to have two human beings,” Gunn said. “I wanted to have one human being so that he could be surrounded in this world of aliens. And then we realized little by little, that all of these characters are the only of their kind, they’re the only human being to them, you know?”

