The Punisher Actor Jon Bernthal's Trainer Posts New Video Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again Return

chaA new chapter of Marvel television is on the horizon, with Daredevil: Born Again currently filming for a debut on Disney+. The live-action series will bring back some surprising faces from the previous Netflix "Defendersverse" of television, including Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher. Bernthal's return was first confirmed earlier this year, and the notion that we will see him onscreen again has definitely hyped fans up. A recent social media post from Bernthal's trainer, Slink Proper, adds even more hype to that, showing a video of Bernthal boxing, seemingly in preparation for Born Again.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said of the character in 2020. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

What do you think of this new update surrounding Daredevil: Born Again? Are you excited to see Jon Bernthal return as The Punisher? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

