Marvel's Daredevil Star Responds to Character Being Recast for Disney+

Though Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are returning for Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, others from the series won't be back. Reports earlier this month suggested neither Deborah Ann Woll or Elden Henson are involved in the series, with their characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson not slated to appear in the show. One character that is set to appear, however, is one Vanessa Fisk, the wife of Kingpin.

While the character was played by Ayelet Zurer in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, it's now being said Sandrine Holt has stepped into the role, the first major recasting between the two shows. Now, Zurer has spoken out for the first time about the recasting. In a recent post on Instagram Stories, Zurer shared an article applauding her own performance in the role. Though she didn't say much, the actor said she was "sad to not take part" in Born Again before adding she'll "always be [Vincent D'Onofrio's] biggest fan."

Little is known about the new iteration of the show, other than Murdock and Fisk are returning. Even Holt's role as Vanessa Fisk hasn't officially been confirmed by Marvel Studios

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox previously told NME of Marvel's monstrous episode order. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

