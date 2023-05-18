Nick Fury and His Son Tackle Impossible Missions in New Marvel Preview (Exclusive)

Fans get to read the adventures of Nick Fury Sr. and Jr. in a new preview for the Marvel one-shot. This year marks Nick Fury's 60th anniversary, so of course Marvel would give their top super-spy the spotlight in a miniseries. There also happens to be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ limited event series starring Nick Fury that drops in June as well. While old-school Marvel fans grew up with Nick Fury Sr. running S.H.I.E.L.D., he's recently been replaced by his son, Nick Fury Jr. This younger Fury is modeled after Samuel L. Jackson's portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there's some synergy taking place. Nick Fury Sr. now has the role of The Unseen, keeping an eye on Earth similarly to Uatu the Watcher. Both father and son will have their adventures chronicles in Fury #1.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Fury #1 by Al Ewing, Scot Eaton, Cam Smith, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, Ramon Rosanas, Jordie Bellaire, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The preview is broken up into two sections: one starring Nick Fury Jr. in the present-day, and the other focusing on Nick Fury Sr. in the past. Nick Fury Jr. is on hunt to unwrap the mystery behind "Who Is S.C.O.R.P.I.O?" which is a codename that has deep roots in Fury's past. When he travels to an underwater Lock Box facility for dangerous extra-normal items, he's ambushed by a task force waiting on him.

Meanwhile, "Countdown to the Impossible" finds Nick Fury Sr., Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. testing out a rocket ship that's headed for space. It appears we're in the middle of the race to the moon, and Fury volunteered to be the test dummy to spare the lives of his teammates such as Dum Dum Dugan and Jason Sitwell.

Al Ewing Takes On Immortal Hulk

After concluding his Eisner Award-nominated series The Immortal Hulk, writer Al Ewing went on to a few other titles at Marvel Comics. Ewing would pen the likes of Venom, X-Men: Red, and others, but the door has opened again and he's returning with another wild take on a classic Marvel character. Speaking with Polygon in a new interview, Ewing confirmed that this August will see Marvel Comics publish Immortal Thor, a new series that will immediately pique curiosity from comic readers the world over. Ewing described the new series in biblical terms when comparing it to the previous fan-favorite, calling Immortal Hulk the "Old Testament" and Immortal Thor the "New Testament."

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Ewing told the outlet. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

The exclusive preview of Fury #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 24th.