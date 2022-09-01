Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.

But according to a new behind-the-scenes look in the latest episode of Marvel.com's Ask Marvel, Titania will wreck an "Abomaste" meeting hosted by the seemingly reformed Blonsky. Defeated by the fourth-wall-breaking superhero after literally bursting through a courtroom wall, Titania will seek revenge with a new crew: the Wrecking Crew.

In the comics, the foursome is Wrecker (Dirk Garthwaite), Bulldozer (Henry Camp), Piledriver (Brian Calusky), and Thunderball (Eliot Franklin), a gang of criminals granted superhuman powers by Wrecker's enchanted crowbar. Wielding their own magically-enhanced weapons — like an armored helmet and a wrecking ball — the villains frequently fought Thor and the Avengers, becoming recurring villains of She-Hulk's.

She-Hulk battles Titania for the first time on Battleworld in 1984's Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #7, defeating the Wrecking Crew before she's badly beaten by a gang of supervillains that includes the Absorbing Man and Spider-Man enemy Doctor Octopus.

But where there are supervillains, there are superheroes — including Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

"I think the idea that we are in this world where the superhuman law firm exists and any existing character from the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] can organically come into the picture and it won't feel like a gratuitous cameo," director Kat Coiro told Marvel.com. "It feels like, hey, even Super Heroes need legal help. I just love the possibilities of that, and we see a lot of them come through the doors of the law firm."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.