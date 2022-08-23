Marvel's She-Hulk Director Teases More MCU Cameos

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is calling more Marvel heroes to the stand. Marvel Studios' "fun lawyer show" introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a 30-something Los Angeles attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — a.k.a. a superhero lawyer. After a car accident exposes her to cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) gamma-irradiated blood, Jen transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk, who exercises her "civic duty" when She-Hulk smashes the court-crashing Titania (Jameela Jamil). Using her powers to fight for justice in and out of the courtroom, She-Hulk makes the case for a superhero team-up when she crosses paths with Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the vigilante Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may be a fourth-wall-breaking legal comedy, but the series developed for television by Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao is set firmly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"That was part of my responsibility, to visually keep it cinematic in scope and to make sure that we always balance the comedy with other elements that are an intrinsic part of the MCU," Kat Coiro, who directed the "A Normal Amount of Rage" series premiere, told Marvel.com. "There was so much talk about what was different [in the show] that part of my job was to keep the project within the world of the MCU. We obviously are exploring themes and we're exploring tone and we're exploring very everyday comedic moments, but we still need it to feel like it's part of the MCU."

With She-Hulk taking place in a cinematic universe known for franchise crossovers, Coiro is excited for the "audience's imagination" to predict which characters might make a cameo in the show's remaining eight episodes.

"I think the idea that we are in this world where the superhuman law firm exists and any existing character from the MCU can organically come into the picture and it won't feel like a gratuitous cameo," she said. "It feels like, hey, even Super Heroes need legal help. I just love the possibilities of that, and we see a lot of them come through the doors of the law firm."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.