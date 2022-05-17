Does She-Hulk Trailer Include Wrecking Crew?

✖

The first trailer for Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Tuesday giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming Marvel Studios series and as is the case with most trailers for projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a lot for fans to break down and take in. The trailer gave a look at a man in a frog suit who is likely Frog-Man (or, possibly Leap-Frog), a new look at Abomination's return, and of course the return of Bruce Banner. But those aren't the only things in the trailer that fans will be enjoying and talking about while they wait for the series to debut this summer. There's also a moment that will have many wondering if the trailer also included our first look at the Wrecking Crew.

At around seven seconds into the freshly released She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer we get a glimpse of a group of men about to carry out a heist and they aren't armed with neat tactical gear or just guns. We see one with a crossbow and, perhaps most notably, one with a crowbar. It appears that this might be the Wrecking Crew, at least the MCU version of it.

In comics, the Wrecking Crew is a team of four villains — Bulldozer, Piledriver, Thunderball, and Wrecker — who made their debut in 1974's The Defenders #17. The group is formed when Dirk Garthwaite/Wrecker, a criminal who used a crowbar to demolish crime scenes and was mistaken for Loki and given powers via enchanted crowbar by Karnilla the Norn Queen, is approached in prison by Dr. Eliot Franklin and asked to retrieve a gamma bomb that Franklin had previously designed. Garthwaite retrieves his crowbar, Franklin along with fellow prisoners Henry Camp and Brian Calusky grip the weapon together, it's struck by lightning and the rest of the Wrecking Crew is created. They escape from prison, go hunting for that bomb, and are defeated by the Defenders and Luke Cage. Over the years, the group has had a pretty consistent cycle of busting out of prison and getting into skirmishes with the heroes and have even dealt with She-Hulk in comics before as well.

While in comics the group traditionally has four members, there have been a few others as well. A female mercenary named Demolisher has filled in on the team before — notably when they were working on a job for Mayor Wilson Fisk — and there has also been Excavator, the teen son of Piledriver. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to put their own spin on the team and make them a threat in the series. This glimpse in the trailer also isn't the first time it's been suggested that the Wrecking Crew might be one of the foes Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) faces in the series. Last summer, a report suggested that the Wrecking Crew would appear in the series, though there wasn't any specific context for exactly how.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts August 17th on Disney+.