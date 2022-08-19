Marvel’s She-Hulk: Listen to Every Song from Episode 1

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Yo, they wanna know: what's that song? Eve's "Who's That Girl?" and more tracks feature in the series premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "A Normal Amount of Rage." In the first episode (now streaming on Disney+), that girl is Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the superhero lawyer turned lawyer superhero cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Transformed into a green, 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk after an accidental dose of Banner's gamma-irradiated blood, Jen is making her case as the newest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whether it's a how-to-Hulk training montage set to "Fast (Motion)" by Saweetie or an animated courtroom sketches end credits sequence set to the tune of Eve's "Who's That Girl," the She-Hulk soundtrack has all the confidence of — as BFF Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) puts it — a savage Jen Walters look.

"Jennifer Walters is so different from Bruce Banner. In that, when she hulks out, she maintains her identity, but her identity is also affected by the way that she's perceived and the way people look at her," executive producer Kat Coiro, who directed the first episode, told ComicBook. "And there's a moment in the pilot when she gets out of Bruce's saw machine, and she kind of does a little shimmy and feels this new body for the first time. And there were a lot of discussions with Tatiana about, you know, what that meant, what does it mean to present so differently but still feel like the same person on the inside. And that's a huge part of her journey."

Added Maslany, "I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters. And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

Below, listen to every song featured in She-Hulk Episode 1. New episodes of the Marvel Studios series are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.