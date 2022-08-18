She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Making It Through the Premiere Without Revealing Spoilers

Mark Ruffalo has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for ten years now, and he's gotten a reputation for spoiling movies. The actor known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk accidentally streamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok during the movie's premiere and even dropped some major spoilers about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before they were released. It became a big running joke within Marvel and directors Joe and Anthony Russo even pretended to fire him. Today, Ruffalo returned as Smart Hulk in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the actor took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that he made it through the premiere without dropping any major spoilers.

"Phew, I made it to the premiere without spoiling anything major. Now, go watch #SheHulk before someone tempts me to spill the beans. 😂," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. "Spill 👏 the👏 beans 👏," the official account for IMDb commented. "Who me...never! 👀," Ruffalo replied. You can check out the posts below:

Phew, I made it to the premiere without spoiling anything major. Now, go watch #SheHulk before someone tempts me to spill the beans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BnBejXvVU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2022

While Ruffalo didn't give any major spoilers at the premiere earlier this week, the actor did say some exciting things about the future of the MCU that could be confirmed as spoilers down the road. Not only did he tease that Avengers: Secret Wars will be bigger than Avengers: Endgame, saying "We'll go out with a big bang," but he also teased the future of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU.

"All right, you can have a year. No, she's in now, there's not going to be another Avengers without her," Ruffalo said, surprising Maslany, before the actor added, "That's what I'm hearing."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars. In addition to Ruffalo, the show will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamilm Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. She-Hulk is also expected to include some unexpected cameos from across the Marvel canon.

Recently, Maslany shared some insight into the dynamic between Jennifer and her cousin Bruce.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany explained. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark."

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.