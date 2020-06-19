Marvel Studios Rumored to Be Casting Daredevil Ally Echo for Upcoming Disney+ Show

✖

Marvel Studios is rumored to be casting Daredevil’s ally Echo for an upcoming Disney+ show. With Hollywood trying to get back up and running, fans of the MCU have been wondering about any and all developments within their new phase of shows and movies. Murphy’s Multiverse is speculating that Echo could be coming to the MCU as a part of one of the upcoming shows. A Marvel Studios casting call sheet has been making the rounds with some very specific casting info that matches up with character details. Of course, when information like this begins circulating the speculation machine whirrs to life. Especially in the case of Marvel Studios, who has been noticeably quiet during the quarantine period.

The sheet describes a character named Malia who is in their 20s. She would be a deaf character and Native American in whatever project this is for. The key detail here is that she would need to know American Sign Language for the role as there are scenes that need to be filmed using that to communicate. As an added bonus, the project is looking to begin shooting in the Fall of this year.

There has been a lot of reporting around the various Disney+ shows beginning production again. Loki actress Sophia Di Martino has posted a photo of her and her stunt double meeting for “socially distant stunt training.” In addition to that tidbit, there are reports circulating that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also getting ready to get things back on the road after shutting down production in mid-March. A major rumor surfaced earlier this month speculating that those two shows, along with WandaVision would begin filming in July. Paul Bettany, Vision’s actor also had to pull out of a comic convention appearance next month, which only added fuel to the fire.

Marvel Studios remains silent on all of these matters. The premiere schedule for Black Widow and The Eternals remains the same that it has been since the delays. None of the Disney+ programming had its release dates announced either. But, these small breadcrumbs might indicate that the wheels have begun to turn for the MCU once again.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

What show do you think Echo will end up in? Let us know down in the comments!

