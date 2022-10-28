At the end of Marvel's WandaVision, Paul Bettany's Vision flew off into parts unknown with a future that hasn't been addressed by the MCU. Marvel Studios may very well be preparing to tell that story soon though as a new rumor reveals that a series focusing on Vision, potentially titled Vision Quest, is in the works. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is assembling a writer's room for the show "next week." Sneider confirmed the news on his live show The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, teasing that it would be "hard for Marvel to deny."

In the same way that WandaVision was a play on words (referencing both Television and the pairing of the two Marvel characters) Vision Quest appears to very well be doing the same thing. The title may not only refer to the Native American rite of passage (the term being an English-language one) but also the actual hunt for Vision himself. At the end of WandaVision the character was confronted by the The Ship of Theseus logic puzzle, making him wonder if he really is the Vision and what it even means to be The Vision. In any event it sets up the potential for this TV series in a big way.

"It wasn't about the directive of, where do we leave White Vision? That wasn't the focus," WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer previously told ET about the character's ending in the series. "The focus was, how do you resolve the problem of two Visions fighting each other? Where does that end? They'll just be fighting each other until the end of time," the showrunner said. "It became clear to us that it's got to be a logic battle, right? You've got two Synthezoids with the exact same programming. It's going to come down to logic. The Vision inside the hex, we call him Soul Vision, we wanted Soul Vision to win based on something that was not only incredibly crafty and indicative of his extreme level of intelligence, but also was aligned with his journey, which is one of identity."

Even star Paul Bettany seemed to be unsure about his Marvel future, but did call the ending of WandaVision as something he didn't think would close the book entirely.

"It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together," the actor previously told Deadline. "We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you're done, or not. So I don't want to call it the end yet."