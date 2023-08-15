X-Men '97 Cast Gives Season 2 Update

Work on the second season of X-Men '97 is underway. X-Men '97 is Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men: The Animated Series revival set for Disney+. The show's story begins a few months after X-Men: The Animated Series ended, carrying over the iconic cartoon's continuity and characters, including many of its original voice cast. That includes Lenore Zann, who reprises Rogue's voice for the series. Zann confirmed that she's back in the booth to record Rogue's dialogue for X-Men '97 via a post on the social media website formerly known as Twitter, where she retweeted a post from an X-Men fan account announcing that production on X-Men '97 had begun.

"Heck yeah Sugah!" Zann added to her post. "We've started – and I think you're gonna love it."

Heck yeah Sugah! We’ve started – and I think you’re gonna love it 😊👍 https://t.co/ZZeRKihP3w — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) August 14, 2023

What is X-Men '97 about?

X-Men '97 follows up on the ending of X-Men: The Animated Series, with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) taking over the mentorship of the X-Men from Charles Xavier after Professor X went into space with the Lilandra and the Shi'ar to seek treatment for the psychic injury inflicted on him by Henry Gyrich. The original team roster remains intact but has expanded. The characters Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (A.J. Locascio), Rogue (Zann), and Jubilee (Holly Chou) will all return, with supporting characters Morph, Bishop, and newcomer Sunspot (Gui Agustini) all officially joining the team. X-Men: The Animated Series voice actors Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, and Alyson Court are also in X-Men '97, along with Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett, in new, undisclosed roles.

"We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is," X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo said at San Diego Comic-Con. "And it's weird watching your heroes freak out to something you're doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge."

While Magneto is trying to turn over a new leaf, not every X-Men: The Animated Series villain walks the straight and narrow path in X-Men '97. Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) is still as villainous as ever and will fill the void left behind by Magnto's heroic turn.

"Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo teased. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

When is the X-Men '97 release date?

X-Men '97 currently has no release date. However, the merchandising machine is already rolling out in full force.

Marvel Studios had announced plans for X-Men '97 to premiere this fall. However, as many Marvel projects have recently been delayed, some suspect X-Men '97 won't debut until 2024. Some also wonder if the animated series could tie into upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.