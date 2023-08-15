First X-Men '97 Toys Surface Online

Even though X-Men '97 has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios, the consumer products attached to show are starting to see release. In one case, LEGO minifigures promoting the hit animated return have surfaced online, giving fans an additional idea of the characters they can expect to see in the series.

In the product images that have surfaced so far, a Wolverine minifig can be seen, complete with the decapitated head of a sentinel while Storm and Beast also get their own minifigs.

First Look at Marvel Studios X-Men LEGO Figures. pic.twitter.com/Payzmuxpfz — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) August 15, 2023

Though the first season of the return series has yet to be released, work on the show's second season is already underway amid two Hollywood strikes.

"They want it to be an extension [of X-Men: The Animated Series]," original showrunner Eric Lewald said of Marvel's upcoming reinterpretation. "Whoever it is doing this new show is going to make it their own, no matter who is involved in it. There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo, who's the showrunner."

Lewald added, "I believe they're looking at 10 episodes for the first season that's going to come out mid-next year. They're starting it soon after ours ended... 'Where is [Professor X?]'"

Which X-Men are appearing in the show?

Much of the voice cast for X-Men: The Animated Series is returning for X-Men '97, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 has yet to set a release date.