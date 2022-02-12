More Marvel Titles Are Leaving Netflix

More Marvel content is leaving Netflix soon. Both Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! And Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell are headed for other pastures on February 28. These two titles are more geared towards younger audiences, who will now have to hop over to Disney Channel or Disney+ to get their dose of heroes. It’s been a busy week for the people over at Netflix as they are preparing to remove the entire Agents of SHIELD series from the service as well. If that weren’t enough, fans caught wind of the departure for Defenders shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

It’s a bit of a moment for Marvel fans who remember a time before Disney+. In the early days of the MCU, a lot of the movies and shows would end up on that platform. But, with the digital ecosystem now in place, the company is figuring out what to do with those older programs.

Last year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased a return for Charlie Cox before Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was the sort of moment that Daredevil fans had been waiting for over the last few years.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige explained to CinemaBlend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

However, people should not expect those kinds of admissions from the executive so easily. In some recent interviews, Cox explained to HeyUGuys that Feige has a world-class poker face when it comes to Studio information and keeping those secrets on lock.

“I did a play in 2019 with Tom Hiddleston and Kevin Feige came to see our play,” Cox said during the interview. “And, you know, I went and shook hands with him and said hi and he said how much he enjoyed the play. Never mentioned Daredevil or anything like that. So it turns out he’s a very good liar as well.”

“It’s a relief to be able to talk about it. Y’know, getting that phone call was a life-changing moment, really…. My involvement with that character and the MCU was dead and buried, I hadn’t heard anything for a couple of years and so I’d moved on. It was incredibly unexpected and out of the blue,” he added. “I got the call midway through lockdown, Summer of 2020… and we filmed Spider-Man in March of 2021, so I had to keep it secret for almost a year…. So yeah, it’s been intense.”

Will any of the Marvel content get another look or is that done with? Let us know down in the comments!