Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Says Kevin Feige Is a Very Good Liar

If you’re going to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to have a penchant for lying. Andrew Garfield went through an entire year of press interviews, consistently doubling down that he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for December to roll around and out Garfield pops, reprising his role as Peter Parker from Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Then came Charlie Cox, the beloved star of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix. Despite rumors that said he’d also appearing in the flick—spoiler alert, he does—Cox continued to insist he wasn’t in the feature.

As it turns out, Cox says Marvel boss Kevin Feige is a pretty good liar himself. The two first came face-to-face in 2019 after Cox wrapped a show on Broadway one night. During the meeting, Feige didn’t so much as bring up Daredevil once.

“I did a play in 2019 with Tom Hiddleston and Kevin Feige came to see our play,” Cox told HeyUGuys (via The Direct). “And, you know, I went and shook hands with him and said hi and he said how much he enjoyed the play. Never mentioned Daredevil or anything like that. So it turns out he’s a very good liar as well.”

The actor then went on to add that it’s finally refreshing to be able to talk No Way Home and his return to the House of Ideas. For the record, the play in question was Betrayal, a three-person play starring Cox, Hiddleston, and Zawe Ashton, another MCU newcomer.

“It’s a relief to be able to talk about it. Y’know, getting that phone call was a life-changing moment, really…. My involvement with that character and the MCU was dead and buried, I hadn’t heard anything for a couple of years and so I’d moved on. It was incredibly unexpected and out of the blue,” he continued. “I got the call midway through lockdown, Summer of 2020… and we filmed Spider-Man in March of 2021, so I had to keep it secret for almost a year…. So yeah, it’s been intense.”

When we spoke to Cox in the spring of 2020, he insisted he wasn’t going to appear in the Spider-Man film which, as it turns out, might have been accurate after all.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its box office run exclusively in theaters.

