How WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Really Feels About Agatha's Punishment: "A Nightmare"

It was anguish all along: reflecting on the WandaVision finale months after the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) bewitched her Agatha Harkness, actor Kathryn Hahn says the punishment is "the worst" and "a nightmare." In the wake of WandaVision Episode 9, "The Series Finale," Hahn told The New York Times in March that the witch needed "to rest" after centuries of stealing power from those Agatha called "undeserving," adding: "I think she's actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte." Hahn now says her punishment, to live on as "nosy neighbor Agnes" in a New Jersey suburb, is "kind of the worst" penalty for Agatha Harkness:

"I kind of was making a joke when I said that. I actually do think it's kind of the worst," Hahn told AV Club about her earlier post-season comments. "I mean, to clip her wings and put her somewhere like that with boring people and not have anything to do. It's the worst, it's a nightmare. Yeah. I mean, [Wanda] basically lobotomized her."

Agatha failed to convince Wanda Maximoff, now the Scarlet Witch, to surrender her reality-altering magic by the end of WandaVision. Using the same spell that "cast" hapless Westview residents in her magic-made "WandaVision" sitcom, the Scarlet Witch leaves "Agnes" in a prison of her own making despite Agatha's warning: "You have no idea what you've unleashed. You're gonna need me."

"'I say like, 'You're cruel. You have no idea what you're doing.' Yeah, by the very end, I'm like, 'You have no idea what you brought,'" explained Hahn. "I'm really trying to get her to understand the ramifications. Yeah, exactly. By the end, this girl has no idea what she's doing."

Might Agatha and Wanda reunite when the Scarlet Witch returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Hahn recently told Gold Derby that "of course I would be willing to come back," saying there are past centuries still to explore with the character who, in the comics, has ties to the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

"If I were to ever come back, there's so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics," Hahn said. "You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

