WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Speaks Out on Her Future as Agatha Harkness

Should Marvel come calling, Kathryn Hahn is more than ready to hop back in the saddle as Agatha Harkness. Now that all nine episodes of WandaVision have come to pass, Hahn's take on the classic Marvel mystic has been met with critical acclaim across the board. In one new interview with the New York Times, Hahn says that even though she doesn't have an idea if she'll be back to reprise her role in a future project in the Marvel world, she'll be there should the House of Ideas insist.

"I have no idea. They keep it really tight," Hahn says about the planning at Marvel Studios. "Oh me too. I want to [have an another opportunity.] Now that I have a tase of it, I'm like 'Ahh.' I really, really love it."

Hahn's role started off as Agnes, the "Nosy Neighbor" before a revelation in Episode 7 that she was actually Harkness, one of the most recognizable witches in the Marvel stable. The series ends with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) removing "The Hex" from Westview, only locking in Agatha in the role she served within the sitcom-fueled world. According to Hahn, she doesn't think Agatha really minds the punishment.

"I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it," Hahn adds. "She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

