Marvel's What If…? Brings Back Fan-Favorite Avenger
What If...? brings back Infinity War Captain America.
A fan-favorite Avenger is back for What If…? Season 2 and Marvel fans are handling it pretty much how you would expect. In the latest episode of the Marvel Studios anthology series, Peggy Carter heads to Marvel 1602 to help this group of Avengers battle an unforeseen threat. About halfway through the episode, the viewers are introduced to a version of Steve Rogers that will be a welcome sight for anyone who loves Avengers: Infinity War. Fans of that MCU movie have long lamented that Chris Evans is hero didn't keep the beard and his more battle worn costume for longer than that one film. But, in What If...?, you get a whole adventure with him.
Everything is sunshine and rainbows for Peggy Carter though. Just like in so many other timelines, it seems that Captain Carter is going to be denied her happy ending. This version of Steve Rogers is from an alternate reality where he grabbed the Time Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Because of that fact his thrust back into 1602 and his very presence destabilizes their universe. In an effort to save everybody Captain Americamakes the sacrifice play and decides to head into the unknown to leave Peggy once again. After that, Marvel fans are probably wanting that Steve Rogers movie your project where he returns the Infinity Stones once and for all.
INFINITY WAR STEVE ROGERS ?!?! THIS SCENE HAD ME SOOOO GAGGED #WhatIf— P (@avengersxwanda) December 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/p5zcpDvvcO
5 long years
we finally got bearded steve rogers back after 5 whole years I'm shaking, crying, throwing up-#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/aKVRXPJnFT— win- weeee? WHAT IF SPOILERS (@barnesmilf) December 29, 2023
Cosplay is going to be great
STEVE ROGERS AS ROBIN HOOD YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/S2ekK2PJ4P— win- weeee? WHAT IF SPOILERS (@barnesmilf) December 29, 2023
pain.
Oh Marvel 💔 Why you always break the hearts 😔— ƙׁׅ֑ꭈׁׅꪱׁׅ꯱ׁׅ֒hׁׅ֮ 🎥🍿 (@FlicksandChill) December 29, 2023
Seems like Stephen Strange & Steve Rogers were never meant to stay with their loved ones in any world. #WhatIf #WhatIfSeason2 #WhatIfS2 pic.twitter.com/emqUQndSfd
All the fans are hype
Steve Rogers in episode 8 of #WhatIfSeason2 #WhatIfS2 #Whatif pic.twitter.com/BBKP6cJrxs— Steve Rogers In HD (Fan Account) (@steviecomfort) December 29, 2023
What an episode
#WhatIf— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) December 29, 2023
In The Redemption Of Infinity War
Steve Rogers Will PayBack In WhatIf 🔥#WhatIfS2 pic.twitter.com/Qiq5SEv4zU
Some awesome detail here
Another solid #WhatIf episode!!
Using the Time Stone (as wielded by Thanos during the Battle of Wakanda) as the instrument that sent Steve Rogers back to 1602 was a great twist on Neil Gaiman's original storyline that felt very organic to the MCU!!#WhatIfS2#WhatIfSeason2 pic.twitter.com/kpAThGDzgT— Max💫Marvel (@MaximilanMarvel) December 29, 2023
Reunited again
steve rogers being reduced to peggy's love interest all the time was so annoying and irritating that this is the only scene of his that is saved by that: pic.twitter.com/BSQ7Ee5lzr— win- weeee? WHAT IF SPOILERS (@barnesmilf) December 29, 2023
What a reveal?
Steve Rogers, The Forerunner#WhatIfSeason2 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/zO1WzWuxpo— Multiverse Saga Gifs (@multiversegifs) December 29, 2023