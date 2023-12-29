Marvel's What If…? Brings Back Fan-Favorite Avenger

A fan-favorite Avenger is back for What If…? Season 2 and Marvel fans are handling it pretty much how you would expect. In the latest episode of the Marvel Studios anthology series, Peggy Carter heads to Marvel 1602 to help this group of Avengers battle an unforeseen threat. About halfway through the episode, the viewers are introduced to a version of Steve Rogers that will be a welcome sight for anyone who loves Avengers: Infinity War. Fans of that MCU movie have long lamented that Chris Evans is hero didn't keep the beard and his more battle worn costume for longer than that one film. But, in What If...?, you get a whole adventure with him.

Everything is sunshine and rainbows for Peggy Carter though. Just like in so many other timelines, it seems that Captain Carter is going to be denied her happy ending. This version of Steve Rogers is from an alternate reality where he grabbed the Time Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Because of that fact his thrust back into 1602 and his very presence destabilizes their universe. In an effort to save everybody Captain Americamakes the sacrifice play and decides to head into the unknown to leave Peggy once again. After that, Marvel fans are probably wanting that Steve Rogers movie your project where he returns the Infinity Stones once and for all.

INFINITY WAR STEVE ROGERS ?!?! THIS SCENE HAD ME SOOOO GAGGED #WhatIf



pic.twitter.com/p5zcpDvvcO — P (@avengersxwanda) December 29, 2023

Did you love this episode of What If...? Tell us all about it in the comments down below!