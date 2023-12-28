What If...? Star Reveals How Long Kahhori Episode Has Been in the Works

Marvel's newest star revealed how long the What If…? Kahhori episode has been in the works. Fans have really enjoyed the new MCU hero's big introduction. Devery Jacobs talked to Collider about the process of getting Kahhori recorded back in 2020. So, it's been a long time to this part. The actress actually didn't audition for the role until midway through that year and there were very specific talents that Marvel Studios Animation was looking for. Kahhori is a character from the Mohawk Nation. While Jacobs does have that heritage, she was not actually a speaker. So, she did her best to learn the language and make all the people watching at home proud.

"I originally auditioned for What If…? in August of 2020. So it's been a three-and-a-half-year-long process from beginning to end. They were looking for community members, they were looking for Mohawk speakers, and people from the Mohawk Nation," Jacobs said. "I'm actually not a speaker, I'm doing my best to learn my language, and I can have really basic conversations in Mohawk. But the character of Kahhori speaks much more fluently than I do, and is somebody who hasn't been influenced by Western culture, and is someone who speaks Mohawk as her as her first language."

"So, for me, when I was auditioning for it, the pressure was on, and I wanted to make sure that I did the work behind it, because this is my language that I'm trying to learn, and I wanted to make sure that it was done right," she added. "But yeah, it was a classic old auditioning process, sending in voice tapes with just my iPhone, but trying to infuse as much passion and pride for being Kanien'kehá:ka as possible."

Making The Kahhori Episode

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans got quite a surprise when Kahhori appeared on some random merchandise before What If…? Season 2 even had a trailer. The studio quickly explained the idea for the hero and the work they did with Mohawk Nation members to hash-out a backstory and the historical accuracy for the adventure. Marvel.com talked to writer Ryan Little about the experience.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

More Surprises To Come In What If…?

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…? , which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

When do you think we'll see Kahhori again? Let us know down in the comments!