How Loki Composer Natalie Holt Crafted the Kang Variant Theme

The sophomore season of Loki is almost in the books, with only one episode to go in the newest batch of episodes. Season 2 has introduced a number of new elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), an alternate variant of Kang the Conqueror. While speaking to ComicBook.com about her work on Loki, composer Natalie Holt spoke about helping craft Victor Timely's onscreen vibe. As Holt put it, she associates Victor Timely with a sense of whimsy, inspired by a "honky tonk" piano cue.

"I think the Victor Timely character, for me, sort of connects with the Honky Tonk piano, because I used it when he was looking at the hot chocolate machine in Episode Four," Holt explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "So yeah, for me, him and an old fashioned piano seem to have stuck together."

Who Is Victor Timely?

Created by Peter Sanderson and Rich Yanizeski in 1992's The Avengers Annual #21, Timely was already a fully-adult Kang variant, who set his sights on "conquering" the 20th Century in order to rebuild his image. Assuming the alias of Victor Timely, this Kang became a massive industrialist, and ruled over the town for years — at one point, even faking his death and pretending to be his own son, Victor Timely Jr.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

