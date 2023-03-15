Marvel's What If Season 2 Gets a Frustrating Release Date Update

If you were hoping to catch the second season of Marvel's What If...? this year, you might be out of a luck. A recent update on the Disney+ website has seemingly pushed the series back into next year when it was first expected to be released at some point in 2023. While it had yet to set an exact release date, an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed the show's page said the series was "coming Early 2023."

Fast forward to Wednesday and that language has been changed on the website to "Coming Soon," without a specific timeframe attached.

When will What If...? be released?

Recent rumors circulating online suggested the series would see release in 2024, which are now matching up with an official update from Disney+. Whatever the case, What If...? director Bryan Andrews told Deadline earlier this year the second batch of episodes will introduce many new characters that weren't in the series its first go-around.

"Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier," Andrews observed. "We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff and I can't wait for people to see it."

That includes a completely original character named Kahhori, a member of the Mohawk Nation that happened upon the Tessaract in a time before America was colonized.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," Mohawk Nation historian Doug George told Marvel.com. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."

The first season of Marvel's What If...? is now streaming on Disney+.