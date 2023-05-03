Daredevil: Born Again Adds Lovecraft Country Director

Principal photography on Daredevil: Born Again continues to move along as another filmmaker has joined the project. As first reported by Cosmic Circus, Jeffrey Nachmanoff will direct at least one episode of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Show. Nachmanoff made the reveal himself through the Biography page on his website, listing the projects he's worked on. In addition to Born Again, Nachmanoff has also worked on Lovecraft Country, Echo 3, The Passage, and Chicago Fire.

To date, little has been unveiled about the show's crew, other than the fact it was written by a room led by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Only Michael Cuesta (Dexter) has been revealed as one of the show's directors. It's also unclear how Marvel's splitting the workload for the show given it's a record-setting 18 episodes.

Jeffrey Nachmanoff (‘CHICAGO FIRE’, ‘HOMELAND’, ‘LOVECRAFT COUNTRY’) will direct at least one episode of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.



(via: https://t.co/vNdLIz2t3Y) pic.twitter.com/tIXGeJa0Xe — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) May 3, 2023

Who's all returning for Marvel's Daredevil reboot?

As of now, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are the only three actors from the "DefendersVerse" to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18 [episodes]," Cox previously told NME of Marvel's monstrous episode order. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!