Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX

Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.

According to the report, Goddard wrote the pilot for The Trenches and will serve as executive producer alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Goddard is currently under an overall with ABC Signature, and the new series is being produced by 20th Television Animation while Floyd County Productions will provide animation services for the show. Currently, not much is known about the pilot aside from the fact that it is a half-hour comedy that follows "a modern family of monster hunters."

In 2019, Goddard signed into an exclusive multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television that included him agreeing to write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms. The agreement was actually the first to close after Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox Television.

Will Drew Goddard Return For Daredevil: Born Again?

While Goddard created Daredevil for Netflix, he is not currently involved with Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. Currently, the only names attached to the project are executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to play Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. This week, it was also announced that The Many Saints of Newark star, Michael Gandolfini, had also been cast in the series. After the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil, Cox has appeared a couple of times in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor showed up as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home in late 2021, and played Matt/Daredevil in two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this year.

"I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, "There's the gift that keeps on giving." It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories. I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

Are you excited about Drew Goddard's next show? Tell us in the comments!