Marvel’s Surprise Hit Horror Series Is Rumored to Be Getting Season 2 (And That’s Exactly What the MCU Needs Right Now)

Marvel Studios released a bunch of new content in 2025, but the one that popped the most is the one that few fans had the most faith in. And yet, Marvel Zombies overcame the odds to be a breakout hit for the franchise. It proved that (yet again) the combination of Marvel superhero lore and horror genre tropes was a match made in heaven (see also: Werewolf By Night); it also was more proof that Marvel Animation has much bigger potential to be a laboratory for playing with ideas that the live-action franchise cannot afford to invest in.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that word is coming down from the Marvel scoopers that Marvel Zombies Season 2 is in the works. Daniel RPK posted the scoop to his platforms without sharing any details, other than the fact that the new season has been decided upon. However, there is plenty to discuss when it comes to dissecting the corpse of Marvel Zombies‘ performance.

Marvel Zombies May Be The MCU’s Biggest Hit In 2025

We’re not talking in terms of box office performance or overall TV/streaming ratings: We know that Marvel Zombies wasn’t a game-changer on that level. However, at this point, it’s undeniable that the MCU is in a slump in terms of brand appeal and successful metrics. Marvel Zombies accomplished the aforementioned tasks of proving that both horror and animation are viable lanes for the franchise to go down, while also showing that the biggest and most positive buzz the franchise can generate doesn’t require a blockbuster budget behind it.

Whispers of Marvel Zombies getting Season 2 have been circulating since the series premiered on Disney+ on September 24th. The event miniseries made a clear splash right from the jump, appearing in the no. 1 spot of Disney+ during its first three days; estimates state that the series was the most-streamed piece of content on the service in over 30 countries during its first days of release, and was the most streamed piece of content on Disney+, globally, by October 6th, two weeks after its initial release. More telling, though, Marvel Zombies beat out other streaming content like ABC’s High Potential (one of the biggest scripted shows still on network TV) and Alien: Earth (one of the biggest and most highly anticipated new shows Disney-Hulu released in 2025).

Setting metrics aside: Marvel fans made real noise on social media about Marvel Zombies, and it was overwhelmingly positive praise. That kind of reaction (a clearly positive fan consensus) has become the rarest gem for the MCU in the turbulent years that have followed Avengers: Endgame. Many fans agree that Marvel Studios needs to avoid overthinking things and simply give fans more of what they clearly want. If we could get three seasons of What If…?, a second season of Marvel Zombies should be a no-brainer.

You can stream Marvel Zombies on Disney+.