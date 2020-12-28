Marvel's WandaVision Episode Count May Have Been Revealed

✖

When the Marvel Studios shows for Disney+ were first announced it came with the reveal that they'd generally run six to eight episodes. Now the first of these, WandaVision, is scheduled to premiere very soon and its official episode count has seemingly been revealed. As pointed out by Murphy's Multiverse, the Disney Latino website had this to say about the series: "On January 15, 2021, WandaVision opens on Disney+, Disney’s streaming platform. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) will have a new episode available every Friday, and will reach the end of its first season on March 5.”

Of note in that release are two things: 1. If WandaVision does have a new episode available every Friday from January 15 to March 5, that would mean there are eight episodes of the series. 2. This batch of episodes is being referred to as the series "first season." To this point it hasn't been officially said which, if any, of the Marvel Studios series on Disney+ will be ongoing or will be one-and-done type of shows. The upcoming Marvel's What If...? is so far the only confirmed show with more than one season in the works.

Should this be accurate and WandaVision does conclude with its eighth episode on March 5, that would put just two weeks between its ending and the premiere of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, their second Disney+ original series. Frankly this seems likely as Marvel and Disney won't want to put too much out too fast, and will likely want MCU fans some time to sit with the eight episodes of WandaVision, and based on what we know we'll need the break.

"The show is complicated, because we're incorporating the rules of the MCU and narrowing in on suburban family sitcoms — but not all the episodes are structurally similar," co-executive producer Mary Livanos previously told Emmys magazine. "What's fun about it is that it leads the audience to ask questions about when this takes place or whether this is a social experiment and if this is an alternative reality and an unraveling of the mystery. We're excited that the Disney+ platform allows us the creative space to play around."

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision stars Kat Dennings as Thor and Thor: The Dark World's Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Agent Woo, and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut. WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th