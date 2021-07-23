Masters of the Universe She-Ra on Swiftwind Funko Pop Ride Exclusive Is Here

Day 2 of Walmart's Collector Con event saw the release of several exclusive Funko items in the Masters of the Universe lineup. The wave is lead by the She-Ra on Swiftwind Pop Ride followed by a set of MOTU Pop pins and a coinbag.

The Pop Ride of She-Ra on her steed Swiftwind is available to pre-order here at Walmart for $30. The MOTU Pop pin set of He-Man, He-Man with Battle Cat, Skeletor, and Webstor is available here at Walmart for $7.94. Finally, the conbag, which features a similar assortment of characters, can be ordered here at Walmart for $7.88. Details on the last few waves of Masters of the Universe Funko Pops can be found via the links below.

Of course, the big MOTU news right now is that Masters of the Universe: Revelation debuted today, July 23rd on Netflix. Everything you need to know before watching the show can be found here. In our opinion, Kevin Smith really knocked it out of the park. The synopsis reads:

"The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.