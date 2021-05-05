Massive Masters of the Universe Funko Pop Wave Includes Snake Mountain With Skeletor

Funko has just launched another enormous wave of Masters of the Universe Pop figures, and it features some fantastic new additions - not the least of which being the deluxe Snake Mountain With Skeletor Pop Town. What's more, pre-orders for these figures are live now Let's break it down...

Common figures in the new MOTU Funko Pop wave are listed below. The Snake Mountain Pop is among them, but other gems include the Skeletor with Night Stalker Pop Ride, a Jumbo Trapjaw, Evil Lyn, Merman, and more. There are even two super limited edition SODA figures to collect. A complete list can be found below, and pre-orders for all of the items are live here at Entertainment Earth and here at Walmart.

Pop Town: Masters of the Universe - Snake Mountain with Skeletor

Pop Jumbo: Masters of the Universe - Trapjaw

Pop Rides: Masters of the Universe - Skeletor with Night Stalker

Pop: MOTU Evil Lyn

Pop: MOTU Merman

Pop: MOTU Clamp Champ

Pop: MOTU Dragstor

Pop: MOTU Horde Trooper

SODA: MOTU Beastman with Chase (10000 units)

SODA: MOTU Tung Lashor with Chase (10000 units)

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it).

As far as exclusives are concerned, Leech is available now at FYE. Man-at-Arms (Specialty Series) and a Merman variant (Funko Shop) will be coming soon

On a related note, Mattel's iconic Castle Grayskull playset got a makeover for 2021 in celebration of He-Man's 38th anniversary, and it was a huge hit with MOTU fans. That's why it's sold out or vastly overpriced at retailers like Amazon and Walmart at the moment - but all is not lost. The Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth for the standard price of $79.99 with free shipping set for August.

The Castle Grayskull set features four rooms with interactive elements like a working elevator, trap door, and drawbridge. It also includes a a special edition Origins Sorceress figure that's exclusive to this set. Note that the set is compatible with the rest of the 5.5-inch Mattel Origins figure collection, which can also be ordered at Entertainment Earth now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.