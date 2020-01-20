Funko’s New Masters of the Universe Pop Figures Have Fabulous Secret Powers

Buried deep within Funko‘s endless stream of London Toy Fair 2020 Pop figure unveilings is a spectacular Masters of the Universe wave that includes a 10-inch Skeletor, He-Man on Battle Cat, a standalone He-Man, Prince Adam, Sorceress, Tung Lasher, Sy Clone, Mosquitor, and Webstor.

You can pre-order all of Funko’s new Masters of the Universe Pop figures right here with shipping slated for June / July. Note that a metallic Webstor Pop figure will hit Hot Topic as an exclusive sometime in the coming days / weeks. Also, it’s clear that the Masters of the Universe wave was a standout because they got CEO Brian Mariotti to unveil it:

For all the Masters of the Universe fans out there, we have a ton of new Pops! coming, including a 10-inch Skeletor! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/8WbeSDFtQb — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

As noted, Funko is announcing all of their London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th) .You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

