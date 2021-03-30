Kevin Smith Teases Masters of the Universe: Revelation Announcement Is Coming Soon

✖

Since Netflix announced Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation back in 2019, fans have been eagerly awaiting the animated series, which will serve as a direct sequel to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. However, while the wait has been long, fans need not worry that the series has been put on the backburner. According to Kevin Smith, an announcement about the series is coming soon -- he just can't say anything about it just yet.

During a recent episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, while talking about toys Smith revealed that we're getting close to Masters of the Universe: Revelation arriving on the streaming platform and it sounds like an announcement of exactly when might not be too far off.

"Then when Masters of the Universe: Revelation drops on Netflix very, within the next few months kids..." Smith said. "There'll be an announcement soon, they won't let me say anything. I've known for a while but they won't let me say anything."

For fans, this is pretty exciting news as it will allow fans to see what's next for the Masters of the Universe story. The series is described as "A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

Along with the new series will be a new toy line for the series, something that Smith spoke about back in February.

"That show is absolute magic, I adore it, I can't wait to share it with you," Smith said. "They'll tell me when that's going to happen soon. We're getting to a place, a very important milestone in our production process we're about to hit, and I can't even give you that information because it spoils too much. We're in a very, very excellent place, and I've seen the toy designs. They're doing like toys, not just He-Man toys, but toys literally based on the Powerhouse designs like from our story. Shit that we wrote is resulting in f-cking new versions of these figures, that is like *mimes head exploding*."

Produced by the same animation house that was responsible for Netflix's Castlevania series at Powerhouse Animation, Masters Of The Universe: Revelation will feature Mark Hamill in the role of the main villain in Skeletor, and other actors such as Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy, Liam Cunningham, Chris Wood, and Tony Todd lending their talents in bringing the denizens of Eternia to life.

Are you excited for Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.