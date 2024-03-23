Watch Max's Most Underrated Award-Winning Comedy Series

Looking for something to stream this weekend? Well, if you have a Max subscription, Sort Of is worth your time. Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, Sort Of follows millennial nanny Sabi Mehboob. Up in Toronto, Sabi is just trying to make it through life with their friend 7ven and navigate a host of transitions personally and professionally. The last season of Sort Of wrapped a little while ago, so the opportunity is there to stream the entire thing in one go. The emotional journey with Sabi and their family will make you laugh, cry and think in equal measure.

Produced in conjunction with the CBC, Max brought Sort Of to North American audiences a while ago. Over the years, the show has been lauded with all kinds of press. Sort Of has also claimed a Peabody Award along with two Best Comedy Series honors at the Canadian Screen Awards. This year, after Season 3, the show has brought in 10 Canadian Screen Awards nominations as well. Baig's performance as Sabi has been heralded as a big moment for representation on screen for multiple reasons.

In an era where a lot of programming is just harrowing, fear-mongering crime dramas and documentaries. Or, on the other side of the spectrum, reality shows, where people behaving badly is the draw. Sort Of handles the messiness of life with a lighter touch that viewers really empathized with. As everyone was absolutely bubbling about shows like Ted Lasso, there's been a kindhearted but funny program laying under our noses the entire way. It's definitely worth an afternoon to try it out.

What Is So Great About Sort Of?

(Photo: Max)

Well, Sort Of is unlike anything else on TV. It's got the comedic chops of shows like Fleabag or Insecure. But, the premise is very different from those two narratives. I had the pleasure of reviewing Sort Of for ComicBook.com. In my estimation, fans are treated to a loving glimpse of Toronto and a family dynamic that isn't exactly perfect, but has a lot of affection. Love came up a lot in Season 2. Newcomers will find a ton to love if they mosey over to Max to check out this show.

"The second season of Sort Of is all about love as Sabi Mehboob is trying to navigate their new normal," I argued. "However, just as pressing is the idea of love in all of its forms. Be it friendship, parents and children, siblings, or even romantic attraction, there are no ends to the intersections at play in the second season of this HBO Max drama."

"Maybe that Rachel McAdams love might not be obtainable for us common folk. But, it's a comforting notion to ponder. Sort Of Season 2 is going to give you a lot to love and even more to think about," our review added. "In a landscape filled with TV shows that are supposed to "make you think", here's a show that clears that bar with feet to spare. Sabi's life is in transition, but the journey is wildly entertaining in the face of the unknown."

Why Did Sort Of End With Season 3?

(Photo: HBO Max)

After two seasons, Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo decided to end their series on their terms. Sort Of didn't get cancelled by CBC or Max. The creators felt like this was a natural end for Sabi as they navigated this portion of their 20s. It made some fans sad, but its hard to argue with how emotional that ending chapter was. Check out what they said right here.

"We know how much the series means to a lot of you — it means so much to us too," the statement began. "We set out to tell a story about a kind of transition in Sabi's life, and how those around them also change — and we feel in this coming season that story came to an end in a way that felt right for us."

"We're aware that series like ours, shows that feature queer and trans characters, tend to get cancelled early on, and we know that's been happening a lot recently. We want to say that's not what's going down here," they clarified. "We made this third season knowing it would be our last. … We're also aware that this show is ending at a time when trans communities continue to be targeted and trans rights are being constantly attacked. Our hope is that this series can continue to affirm lives and spark conversations well after the final season drops. Sort Of will always exist, despite all the transphobia in our world."

