HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3

HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.

"It's been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in season two," Baig said. "And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess, alongside Fab, our gifted writers, the generous teams at Sphere Media, CBC and HBO Max, and our gorgeous cast and crew!"

"SORT OF has made its way into the hearts of viewers and critics in Canada, the U.S. and around the world by embracing universal themes that we can all relate to, no matter who we love or how we self-identify," Sally Catto, the general manager for CBC said. "We are excited to continue our work with Bilal, Fab, HBO Max and Sphere Media, and to keep sharing Sabi's story with audiences everywhere."

HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey added, "Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue to deliver a heartfelt, empathetic and engaging story and we're thrilled we get to continue following Sabi, their family, 7ven and the Kaneko-Bauers on their journeys in the new season."

Looking to catch Sort Of Season 2? Here's a handy synopsis: "Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy about a gender fluid millennial in transition in every aspect of their life debuted December 1 on HBO Max, following the Canadian premiere on CBC/CBC Gem in November, and will conclude with the final two episodes of the season on December 22. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable… to anyone."

