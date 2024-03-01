Hacks Season 3 Unveils "Problematic" New Trailer for Max

Hacks is finally returning to Max this year! The Emmy-winning comedy series stars Jean Smart as an aging stand-up comedienne in Vegas, who takes on a spunky young assistant and co-writer played by Hannah Einbinder. The show's third season went into production last year but was put on hold after Smart had a health scare. The show resumed filming only to be halted once again when the WGA and SAG strikes went into effect. This week, news about the upcoming third season started to pour in with some exciting names on the guest star list. Today, the trailer for the season was released, and it was revealed that it will be returning in May.

"Still standing and better than ever. Season 3 of #Hacks premieres May 2 on Max," Max shared on YouTube. You can check out the "problematic" trailer below:

What Is Hacks Season 3 About?

You can read a description of the new season of Hacks here: "A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the new season will also see the return of Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs will also be returning, and have been promoted to series regulars.

The new season will also feature appearances by feature appearances by Helen Hunt (Mad About You), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), George Wallace (Clean Slate), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said back when the show was renewed for a third season. "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television added, "The first two seasons of Hacks – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who all serve as showrunners. Since its debut, the show has won six Emmys.

Hacks returns to Max on May 2nd.