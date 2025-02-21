Rowan Isn’t Taking No For an Answer in New Mayfair Witches Clip (Exclusive)

We’re getting closer and closer to the season finale of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches and with just two episodes let, the stakes for Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) are getting higher and higher. The search for Lasher (Jack Huston) has led her — along with Lark (Ben Feldman), Moira (Alyssa Jirrels), and Cortland (Harry Hamlin) — across the ocean to the family’s ancestral home in Killbride, Scotland. But time is starting to run out for the group as the Scottish Mayfairs have big plans for Lasher and Moira has mysteriously gone missing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this week’s episode, “A Tangled Web”, Rowan has had enough and seeks out Lasher herself, even that isn’t going to be easy. In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode provided exclusively to ComicBook, Rowan goes full mama bear one of the Scottish Mayfairs, prepared to do whatever it takes to get to Lasher. Check it out for yourself in the video below.

While Rowan is determined to get to Lasher herself, she’s not the only one who is on the case — but for different reasons. All season, we’ve seen Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) also on the case, though he was taken to the Talamasca Motherhouse in Amsterdam last week for having lost Lasher to the traitorous Albrecht in New Orleans. It ends up being a major turning point for Sip — and potentially for whatever is next for Lasher. Sip ends up getting some new perspective — and he’s asking new questions.

“He’s no longer listening to just the objective of the Talamasca where they say, ‘We need to have Lasher in our possession, no questions asked.’ Because every time he probes, he’s not getting anything other than the mandate to just capture him and bring him in,” Chirisa told TV Insider. “So, because of that little piece of paper he saw in the fire, it starts to uncover certain aspects of Lasher that he didn’t know. And now when he’s brought to the Motherhouse, I think this is leverage for him to say, ‘Hey, look, if you want me to keep going this way, you need to give me a little bit more because I’m making independent decisions right now. And I’m very happy to walk away if you don’t want to cooperate and comply.’ Because if I’m just a tool, I don’t want to be a tool. I want to be somebody that’s informed so I can make these decisions that will benefit not only just the Talamasca, but for the sake of the family… That’s when we start to see the independence of Sip’s thinking outside of the Talamasca, which was really, really interesting to explore.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches airs Sundays on AMC and AMC+. “A Tangled Web” debuts on February 23rd. The Season 2 finale airs March 2nd.

