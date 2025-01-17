Mayfair Witches: Rowan Connects With an Old Flame in New “Cover the Mirrors” Clip (Exclusive)

The second season of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is underway on AMC with the new season seeing Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) dealing with the growing threat of a now flesh-and-bone Lasher (Jack Huston) who has been hunting down Mayfair witches. It’s all put Rowan in a difficult position one that sees her not only release Cortland (Harry Hamlin) but reach out to a colleague — and old flame — to seek answers. But while Rowan attempts to get a handle on the Lasher situation, things may be getting even more complicated, particularly in her personal life. In a new, exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Mayfair Witches, “Cover the Mirrors”, Rowan makes plans with former flame Lark (Ben Feldman) but as you can see for yourself in the video below, she might be committing to something she can’t actually follow through with.

While Rowan is reconnecting — or attempting to reconnect — with Lark, she still has her family to deal with. The Lasher issue is a pressing one with multiple Mayfair women having already been found dead. It’s the high stakes situation that’s prompted Rowan to try to bring Cortland out of his stone prison into things. As we saw in last week’s episode, Cortland was enduring a hell of his own and while his being released to assist Rowan in dealing with Lasher, fans might not want to expect a redemption just yet.

“I think he’s trying to get redemption,” Hamlin previously told ComicBook. “He wants to be contrite. He wants to somehow be a better man in Season 2 because of how he had to go into himself and take a good look at himself, given how he was dressed down by his father. So, yeah, he wants to be redeemed, but it’s not going to happen. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

As for Feldman, he previously teased Lark’s arc in Season 2, telling CBR that things will slowly get darker.

“So, he comes into this world as just a science guy helping out a science girl on a project — not really expecting the world that he [is] walking into, Feldman said. “His arc throughout the season is slowly uncovering just how deep and dark and sinister and surreal her world actually is. It’s almost like he’s meeting a new person, in a way.”

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues Rowan’s journey after she unwittingly gives birth to the demon Lasher. Rowan is determined to understand what he has become and use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer. But when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires to protect her family. The series stars Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, Feldman, as well as Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches airs Sundays on AMC and AMC+ “Cover the Windows’ debuts January 19th.