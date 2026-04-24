MCU Star’s 2-Season Sitcom That Was Cancelled Too Soon Just Started Streaming Free

There’s a long list of shows that were cancelled way too soon, and among them is an MCU star’s tragically underappreciated sitcom that just started streaming completely free. The series ran for just 18 episodes before ABC cancelled it in January 2013, with the final eight episodes only ever releasing online. Now, 12 years later, fans can rewatch the complete series after all 26 episodes arrived to streaming on April.

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Krysten Ritter’s Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 is free to stream on Tubi. All 26 episodes of the sitcom joined the platform on April 1st. The series aired on ABC prior to Ritter’s roles in MCU projects like Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Daredevil: Born Again and starred the actress as Chloe, a chaotic, manipulative party girl who terrorizes her roommates, including June, an optimistic Midwesterner who moves to NYC and gets stuck living with her. After an initial scamming attempt, they develop an unlikely friendship, navigating chaotic city life with quirky neighbors and a fictionalized version of James Van Der Beek.

Krysten Ritter’s Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23 Deserved More Seasons

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It’s really a shame that Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 didn’t get more seasons. With its edgy, sitcom-satirizing tone, meta-commentary, including James Van Der Beek’s portrayal of a fictionalized version of himself, and boundary-pushing storylines, the series was really ahead of its time and unlike anything else on network TV at the time, and it was all the better for it. The show excelled at one-liners and witty banter and thrived on the chaotic chemistry between Ritter’s amoral and unapologetic party girl Chloe and Dreama Walker’s optimistic, naïve June, delivering non-stop, fast-paced, edgy humor that was balanced with a surprisingly endearing, heartfelt friendship.

In the more than a decade since the series was unceremoniously cancelled, there has been a strong push to get Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 back on screens. Several online petitions were launched calling for ABC to reverse its cancellation decision and renew the show for a third season, and Ritter herself has even expressed hopes for a Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 revival. Back in 2018, the actress revealed that she’s “always trying to find ways” to revive the beloved sitcom and went as far as to encourage fans to “Tweet about it. Netflix, make it happen! Tweet it to life.” While a revival hasn’t happened just yet, the series has continued to prove its popularity, finding a significant second life as a cult hit streaming success.

What’s New on Tubi?

Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on April 1st alongside a rush of other great titles. On the TV side of things, the streamer also stocked He-Man and The Masters of The Universe, Seasons 4 through 6 of Married…with Children, and The CW’s Roswell. For movies, Tubi viewers can now stream Airplane!, Legally Blonde, the first three Scary Movie films, House of Gucci, Saving Private Ryan, the original Scream trilogy, and Man on Fire.

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