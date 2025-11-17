Marvel’s First Confirmed Crossover in 2026 May Not Be What Fans Think It Is

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built on connectivity and crossover since it began with that Nick Fury post-credit scene in Iron Man back in 2008. Next year will see that crossover capability reach a fever-pitch as fans will not only get Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Punisher, Hulk, and the titular hero, but also Avengers: Doomsday that combines multiple different Earths of the mightiest heroes. Before those happen, however, the first real MCU crossover of the year is set to arrive in the form of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which will provide an even more sturdy bridge for fan-favorites to join the MCU proper.

Before Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again had even gotten in front of cameras, Marvel had already confirmed that another major presence from the Netflix era of Marvel Television was returning with Krysten Ritter reprising her role of Jessica Jones. This news was major for fans as the TV series starring Ritter had long been a favorite alongside Daredevil, with her portrayal of the gritty Marvel hero a fan-favorite. It also made sense given the way that Born Again‘s first season concluded, but now we know we can’t assume everything about her return.

Jessica Jones’ Daredevil: Born Again Return May Not Be What You Think

After Jessica Jones and Daredevil crossed paths in Defenders, Marvel fans wanted to see more of them together. Unfortunately, that crossover event was the start and end for those characters all crossing paths in the end, but now Daredevil: Born Again will change that. At the end of Season 1 of the Disney+ revival, Wilson Fisk had won, and Daredevil had been pushed into a corner and needed reinforcements if he was going to make a stand. Many Marvel fans assumed this would take the form of him teaming up with the new White Tiger and even The Punisher again, making the return of Jessica Jones doubly exciting. When Ritters’ reprisal was confirmed, fans assumed that meant she would be part of the new vigilante army that Daredevil would be creating. Now, it doesn’t seem that way.

“[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person,” Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat revealed to Empire. “So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.”

Amanat’s read on Jones as not being “a team-up kind of person” is pretty accurate to how the character was portrayed in her own TV series, not to mention The Defenders crossover. Though she’ll no doubt share the screen with Murdock, and more than likely his heroic alter ego as well, fans shouldn’t go into the new batch of episodes expecting Jones to be using her superpowers as part of a larger show of force against Fisk.

If anything, Jones and her skillset will be better suited to connecting other dots to Fisk and the big picture of bringing him down. It seems unlikely that Marvel will forgo the potential for a sequence where Daredevil and Jessica Jones briefly align in a fight against a common foe, but expecting her to be a major part of the larger “team” effort in Season 2 may not prove correct.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on March 4, 2026, on Disney+.