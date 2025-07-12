Every Game of Thrones Character That Was Recast

Several characters in HBO’s Game of Thrones were recast during the fantasy show’s eight-season run between 2011 and 2019. The success and popularity of Game of Thrones, adapted from George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, relied heavily on the talents of the live-action series’ ensemble cast. The perilous storylines of Game of Thrones meant that this cast saw major changes over the show’s eight seasons, but some of these cast changes occurred without a character’s death, as some actors were simply recast.

Many of Game of Thrones’ characters were featured in the series from beginning to end, through every time jump and every dramatic storyline. This meant that we saw some of the younger actors literally grow up on the show, while the older cast hardened and became household names through their work on the series. Not every actor stuck around for Game of Thrones’ entire duration, however, and there are actually 12 characters who were given new faces at some point during their journey in the series.

12) Rickard Karstark

Introduced in Game of Thrones season 1’s finale, “Fire and Blood,” Rickard Karstark was the head of House Karstark, close allies to the Starks. Steven Blount’s version of Rickard Karstark vows fealty to Robb Stark as King in the North in season 1, but it’s John Stahl’s Karstark who suffers the death of his son, murders Martyn and Willem Lannister as revenge, and is executed by Robb for treason in season 3. Given the character’s increased significance after season 1, it’s likely the series creators wanted a more seasoned and weathered actor in the more-demanding role.

11) Brynden Rivers’ Three-Eyed Raven

Brynden Rivers was introduced to Game of Thrones as the Three-Eyed Raven, who guided Bran Stark to his cave to train him as his successor. He made his first appearance in human form in season 4’s finale, “The Children,” but was replaced with Max von Sydow in Game of Thrones season 6. This recast allowed the Three-Eyed Raven to be more active in Bran’s training, as Rodger’s iteration was more ghostly and decrepit than Sydow’s. The character saw a younger recast for the House of the Dragon prequel, where Rivers is played by Joshua Ben-Tovim.

10) Lother Frey

One of the many sons of the vile Walder Frey, Lothar Frey was introduced in Game of Thrones season 3, originally played by Tom Brooke. When he returned in season 6, however, Frey was played by Daniel Tuite, leading many to speculate about why this recasting took place. This change likely occurred due to scheduling conflicts, as Brooke appeared in major projects such as Sherlock, Preacher, The Death of Stalin, and How to Talk to Girls at Parties shortly after the release of Game of Thrones season 6, so may have been filming these simultaneously to season 6’s production.

9) Dickon Tarly

Primarily played for comic relief, with various characters mocking him for his name, Dickon Tarly was the second but favorite son of Randyll Tarly and the younger brother of Samwell Tarly. Original actor Freddie Stroma could not reprise the role after his season 6 debut because of scheduling conflicts with his new series, Time After Time, in which he starred as H. G. Wells. Tom Hopper replaced him throughout season 7 until the character’s death at the hand of Daenerys Targaryen. This recasting was controversial, as Stroma better resembled his on-screen brother, Samwell, while Hopper’s physical appearance was vastly different.

8) Leaf

A member of the Children of the Forest, Leaf is one of Game of Thrones’ most mysterious characters. Octavia Alexandru appeared as Leaf in the season 4 finale, “The Children,” but she was recast when the character was expanded in season 6, with more-experienced Kae Alexander playing Leaf from then on. Alexander’s version of Leaf introduced the revelation that the Children of the Forest created the Night King and the White Walkers thousands of years ago. This would have been explored in the now-cancelled Bloodmoon spinoff series, which cast Doyin Ajiboye as Leaf, but her portrayal was never seen on-screen.

7) Selyse Baratheon

The wife of Stannis Baratheon, a key player in the war for the Iron Throne, Selyse Baratheon was originally played by an uncredited stand-in actor, Sarah MacKeever, in Game of Thrones season 2. She originally appeared in a scene that sees Stannis and Red Woman Melisandre burning idols of the Faith of the Seven, but Tara Fitzgerald took over the role of Selyse from season 3 until her suicide in season 5, following her husband’s murder of their daughter, Princess Shireen Baratheon. Her initial appearance was just a placeholder in the series.

6) Daario Naharis

The recasting of Second Sons sellsword Daario Naharis after Game of Thrones season 3 was a controversial choice, especially since this recast brought about major changes with the character himself. Ed Skrein originally played Naharis, who joins Daenerys Targaryen’s growing army in season 3, but left the series due to “political” reasons, as he suggested in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Michiel Huisman replaced Skrein until Naharis chooses to remain in Meereen when Daenerys sets sail for Westeros, parting ways in Game of Thrones season 6.

“No. I mean, it wasn’t. That’s what been reported in the press but it was a lot more political than that,” Ed Skrein revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2015 when asked whether his departure from Game of Thrones was because of his casting in The Transporter Refueled. “My plan was to stay with Game of Thrones for the long haul. That was always my plan. I would have loved to. It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways. And from there I just said, ‘Okay, look forward, be positive. Keep calm and carry on.’”

5) Gregor Clegane’s Mountain

Gregor Clegane, better known as the Mountain, is the only Game of Thrones character to be recast twice. The older brother of Sandor Clegane, the Hound, was originally played by Conan Stevens in two episodes of season 1 before being replaced by Ian Whyte for three episodes of season 2. It was Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson who made the role more prominent, playing the alive and undead versions of the Mountain between seasons 4 and 8. Scheduling conflicts and the role’s demanding nature made recasting essential, but Björnsson certainly made an impact for his first appearance – the duel against Oberyn Martell.

4) Beric Dondarrion

David Michael Scott appeared as Beric Dondarrion for just one brief scene in Game of Thrones season 1, but he was never meant to portray the character forever. When Beric’s role in the series became more prominent from season 3 onwards, where he was reintroduced as the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners, Richard Dormer appeared as the more world-weary but kind-hearted Dondarrion. Given that so much time passed between appearances, this recasting wasn’t jarring, and underlined the idea that Dondarrion had died and been brought back by the Lord of Light several times, contributing to his change in appearance.

3) The Night King

The Night King was the leader of the massive White Walker army beyond the Wall. He was originally portrayed by Richard Brake in Game of Thrones seasons 4 and 5, but Brake could not return due to scheduling conflicts, leading to Slovak stunt performer and actor Vladimír Furdík taking over the role in season 6. Furdík had played a White Walker soldier who fought Jon Snow in season 5’s epic episode 8, “Hardhome,” but took on the more prominent Night King role after Brake’s departure. The extent of the make-up and design of the Night King made this change minimal.

2) Myrcella Baratheon

Both of Cersei and Jamie Lannister’s youngest children were recast in Game of Thrones after season 2, with Aimee Richardson being replaced as Myrcella Baratheon by Nell Tiger Free. Myrcella had little to do in Game of Thrones’ first two seasons, as it was her older brother, Joffrey Baratheon, who took center-stage as King of the Seven Kingdoms following Robert Baratheon’s death. Free appeared as Myrcella in season season 5 and 6 as a resident of Dorne, where she had traveled to marry Trystane Martell, but Myrcella fell victim to Ellaria Sand’s act of vengeance, succumbing to poison.

1) Tommen Baratheon

Similarly, the young Callum Wharry playing Tommen Baratheon in seasons 1 and 2 was replaced by the older and more established Dean-Charles Chapman in Game of Thrones season 4. Tommen’s recast brought with it a more prominent role for the character, as he became King of the Seven Kingdoms after Olenna Tyrell murdered Joffrey. Chapman delivered a kind-hearted and gentle incarnation of Tommen, just as Free had portrayed an similarly-subdued and likeable version of Myrcella. Unfortunately, neither were not destined to survive, as Tommen committed suicide after the destruction of the Great Sept and his love, Margaery Tyrell’s, death.

As well as characters in Game of Thrones, a number of recasts have also occurred in House of the Dragon. The prequel spinoff series undergoes a series of time jumps – including ones three, ten, and six years long – which means the younger cast of actors could not continue to portray their adult iterations. Both Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy play Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke doubled-up as Alicent Hightower, and their respective children have all been through recasts, too. More recasts could occur as House of the Dragon continues and more Game of Thrones spinoffs are produced.

