The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers First Look Trailer Released

✖

Disney's Investor Day presentation gave fans plenty to look forward to, and amongst all of the reveals we got our first look at the anticipated Mighty Ducks revival, a series that continues the story of Gordon Bombay and brings back Emilio Estevez to the fan-favorite role. We got the first trailer for the film, which shows Lauren Graham attempting to find a coach to lead a team that isn't the most impressive lineup, something Gordon is quite familiar with. She eventually finds Bombay, and though he isn't exactly thrilled about it, he warms up to the new crew just like he did his original group.

Disney shared the casting and more details in their official post, which you can see below.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. 🏒 The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r6JwLDYzmx — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. Ice hockey stick and puck The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus."

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Emilio Estevez, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

Are you excited for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers? Let us know in the comments!