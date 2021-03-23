Mighty Ducks Goalie Hoping To Eventually Return For The Reboot

✖

The Mighty Ducks are back in action and Gordon Bombay is once again at the helm in Disney's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the new series will also bring back a few other favorites from the original films. Unfortunately, there is one beloved character from those movies that won't be returning, at least not yet. That would be the Mighty Ducks lovable Goalie Goldberg, who was played by Shaun Weiss in the original movies. Sources close to Weiss told TMZ that Disney never reached out to him about returning for the show, but the source said Weiss is hopeful that Disney might reach out if the show gets picked up for a season 2.

Weiss has struggled with substance abuse and has had issues with staying out of jail over the past few years, which is why the source says Weiss doubted he'd be welcomed into the fold anyway, due to his criminal history. The good news though is that Weiss recently celebrated one year sober, and in recent photos has put on weight and is wearing temporary dentures as he awaits his new teeth, which were part of a full dental sponsorship.

The source says that Weiss got really emotional when he saw the trailer for the new series, which gave him goosebumps, and he thought it looked amazing.

Who knows, maybe a Goldberg Mighty Ducks reunion is in the cards for season 2, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description for Game Changers below.

"Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers hits Disney+ on March 26th.