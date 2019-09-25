Rick and Morty, The Simpsons Producer Mike Mendel Has Died

Mike Mendel, a prolific producer whose work included The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. According to his biography on Fadango.com, Mendel got his start working as a summertime studio assistant on the soap operas All My Children and Loving. After graduating from Syracuse University, Mendel served as a production assistant on Broadcast News and Big. He served as an associate producer on The Tracey Ullman Show from 1986 to 1988, before going to work on spinoffs The Simpsons and The Critic.

Mendel served as an associate producer on The Simpsons for the show’s first five seasons, and continued to produce episodes up until the Season 10 episode “Make Room for Lisa”. After leaving the job in 1999, Mendel went on to produce animated shows such as The PJs, Drawn Together, and Sit Down Shut Up. On the film side, he also served as an associate producer of Jerry Maguire.

Beginning in 2013, Mendel served as a producer on Rick and Morty, having a hand in 22 of the show’s episodes. The most recent episode he is credited on is the show’s Season 3 premiere, “The Rickshank Rickdemption”.

Over his life, Mendel earned seven nominations and four wins at the Emmys, winning for The Simpsons in 1995, 1997, and 1998, as well as for Rick and Morty‘s “Pickle Rick” episode in 2018.

The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean posted a tribute to Mendel on social media on Tuesday, calling him a “great guy”.

.@TheSimpsons V v sorry to learn of the passing of Mike Mendel (left) great guy. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/slCcW5WSSI — Al Jean (@AlJean) September 23, 2019

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland also shared a tribute, revealing that he’s “devastated” and doesn’t know what he’s going to do without Mendel by his side.

My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed. — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 23, 2019

Our thoughts go out to Mendel’s family, friends, and fans at this time.